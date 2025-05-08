Harnett County deputy pleads no contest to charges from chase, crash that killed Minnesota couple

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County deputy has pleaded no contest after a crash that killed a husband and wife in March 2023.

Deputy Kevin Letarte crashed his vehicle into a pickup during a high-speed chase in Spring Lake.

Brian and Patricia Finch from Minnesota were killed.

Letarte pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The plea allows him to accept the consequences of a conviction without admitting guilt.

On Wednesday night, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Letarte remains employed as a deputy and will continue his duties while complying with his sentencing restrictions.

Letarte will be allowed to maintain and train with his assigned K-9 and will ride with another deputy when necessary.

Last year, family members of the Finches spoke to ABC11 about the devastating emotions brought on by the deadly crash.

