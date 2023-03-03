Harnett County deputy involved in 2-vehicle crash in Spring Lake that left 2 others dead

A Harnett County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Spring Lake that left two other people dead.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left two people dead and the law officer seriously injured.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at NC Highway 210 and Ray Road in Spring Lake.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which involved the deputy's cruiser and a pickup.

SHP said the driver of the truck was taken to Womack Army Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The deputy was also taken to Womack.

A passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

