Harnett County deputy involved in 2-vehicle crash in Spring Lake that left 2 others dead

Friday, March 3, 2023 10:13PM
Harnett County deputy involved in 2-vehicle crash; 2 dead
A Harnett County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Spring Lake that left two other people dead.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left two people dead and the law officer seriously injured.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at NC Highway 210 and Ray Road in Spring Lake.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which involved the deputy's cruiser and a pickup.

SHP said the driver of the truck was taken to Womack Army Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The deputy was also taken to Womack.

A passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

