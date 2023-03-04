5 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Cumberland County

Five people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after a head on crash in Cumberland County.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after a head on crash in Cumberland County.

Officials said the crash happened after 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of Cedat Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a passenger vehicle across the road and a pickup truck, trailer and ATV in the road.

A preliminary investigation by police determined that the passenger vehicle crossed the center line before crashing head on into the truck that was towing the ATV.

This is a breaking story.