Raleigh's Union Special Bread joins Bake for Ukraine bake sale, fundraiser to help Ukraine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Humanitarian organizations across the nation including Bakers Against Racism are urging chefs and bakers to simply do what they do best and join in on a bake sale called Bake For Ukraine to fundraise for Ukrainians.
When Andrew Ullom, owner of Union Special Bread heard about the cause, he felt it was a no-brainer to join.
"This was one that was a pretty easy yes for us," Ullom said.
Ullom and the staff at Union Special Bread are baking up fifty special babka pastries with one hundred percent of the proceeds going to The Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. The funds will go directly to support civilian populations that are in need
"This provides, you know, immediate cash but also supplies and food and necessities and toiletries and things like that," Ullom explained. "And the European origins and Eastern Europe origin, specifically with babka makes sense in this. We use Videri chocolate which is very dark chocolate, and we're making a really nice brioche dough and we roll it up and then braid it and then you bake it and it gets all caramelly and awesome and, and delicious."
Along with the babka sales, Ullom plans to donate one hundred percent of the proceeds from cookie sales from the downtown Raleigh location on Fayetteville Street on Monday, March 7th, and Tuesday, March 8th to the fund.
"This was one that was relatively quick to throw together that we think we can have a rather large impact for, you know, a minimal amount of effort," Ullom explained. "I don't think that this will be the last fundraiser that we will do."
As more chefs and bakers join the Bake for Ukraine effort, Ullom hopes customers will support the cause.
"I know that there are a lot of bakers that are participating in this," Ullom said. "So, look in your area, especially in Durham and Chapel Hill, and see if there are bakeries that are participating and go support those local businesses also."
