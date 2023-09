A person robbed the First National Bank on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person robbed the First National Bank on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police Department said it happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The person walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller gave the person money and they ran off.

Police said the suspect claimed to have a gun but nobody in the bank ever saw one.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-996-1193.