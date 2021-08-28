Woman killed in Raleigh crash, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash in Raleigh left one woman dead and two others injured Friday night, police said.The crash happened around 7 p.m. on West Millbrook Road off of Creedmoor Road.According to a wreck report from Raleigh police, one car was traveling eastbound on W. Millbrook Road approaching the intersection of Town and Country Road.Another car was attempting to make a left turn from Town and Country Road onto W. Millbrook Road. The driver of the first car failed to yield to the right of way and pulled onto W. Millbrook Road striking the other car on the driver's side.Barbara Sabio, of Raleigh, died as a result of her injuries, according to the wreck report.No charges have been filed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.