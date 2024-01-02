Bay Area Smash Room relieves stress in fun environment

SAN FRANCISCO -- Relieve stress, rage out, and have fun at the Bay Area Smash Room. This stress-busting activity is designed to get your blood pumping as you release your rage in a fun environment.

"It's craziness. Glass flying everywhere. Speaker shards...it was great," smash customer Maddy declares.

"Inflation is up. Everything is kind of crazy right now. Nothing is stabilizing yet so people need a place like this right now," owner Miguel Moises reveals.

Visitors can bring in up to three of their own items like electronics and up to 25 pieces of glass per group. Then, they can choose their weapon from crowbars, sledgehammers, bats, sticks.

"That computer that you know gets you frustrated because it's too slow," Moises adds.

"Pictures of exes and maybe some old furniture that you don't want anymore and you can really just go to town on it" customer Sydney reveals.

Safely smashing the items is key at the Bay Area Smash Room. There is a variety of safety gear visitors can select from hardhat helmets and face shields to gloves and jumpsuits if needed.

"Just come in here. Smash stuff. Let your rage out and have some fun," Moises explains.

"First thing, I saw a sledgehammer, immediately picked it up and started smashing things as soon as I could," smash customer Zen admits.

Moises adds, "I see a lot of people kind of like: "Whoa. I needed that. And I don't know why."

The Bay Area Smash Room encourages all to take part in "smash therapy" which helps release frustrations and pent-up stress.

"Like everyone say: Everyone needs therapy and what's best than smash therapy," Moises says with a smile. "Its actually really rewarding knowing that I'm providing a safe place for everyone to come let that stress out, let the rage out. Let that anger out."

