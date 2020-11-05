weekend showcase

Open Enrollment for Medicare, Blue Cross NC explains options

There are many factors to consider when choosing a Medicare plan, and the decision is a very individual one. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina wants to make sure you have the coverage that makes sense for you.

In this showcase, we cover the basics of the types of plans available, what is included, and some of the supplemental options.

Open Enrollment for 2021 is open now through December 7, 2020. To learn more, visit https://medicare.bluecrossnc.com/medicare/find-plan.
