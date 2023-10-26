Wildlife officials capture, euthanize bear that attacked security guard inside Aspen resort

Colorado wildlife officers captured and euthanized a bear they say entered a luxury hotel in Aspen before raiding the resort's kitchen and attacking an on-duty security guard.

ASPEN, Colo. -- Wildlife officers captured and euthanized a bear they say entered a luxury hotel before raiding the resort's kitchen and attacking an on-duty security guard.

The incident occurred on Monday night at approximately 11 p.m. at the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Aspen, Colorado, when officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife were notified of a bear attack in the kitchen of the hotel premises, according to a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife released on Tuesday.

Wildlife officers remained in the area following the sudden attack to search for the animal but, after being unable to initially locate it, they were able to track the bear down early Tuesday morning but could not immediately sedate and capture the bear due to "public safety," CPW said in their statement.

The bear was later located once again by CPW on Wednesday in the early morning hours, officials said in a news release. Wildlife officers deployed tranquilizers to immobilize the bear.

The animal was taken from the area and humanely euthanatized, following CPW's policies.

Investigating officers discovered that the bear had entered the hotel through a series of doors near the courtyard, according to CPW.

"After receiving reports of a bear inside the hotel, the on-duty security guard went to investigate. While in the kitchen, the security guard surprised the bear as he was going around a corner into another area of the kitchen," CPW said. "The bear attacked the guard, swiping at him and knocking him down to the ground. He was able to get away from the bear and call 911."

The victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he received care for scratches to his back and was later released from the hospital early Tuesday morning.

"This incident serves as an unfortunate reminder that bears are still active as they prepare for hibernation," CPW said. "While it is common for people to see bears and other wildlife inside Aspen town limits, it is everyone's responsibility to give wildlife space and remember the importance of being 'bear aware' at all times."