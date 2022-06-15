3-year-old and mother attacked by bear in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

3-year-old and mother attacked by bear in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WTVD) -- A mother and her 3-year-old daughter were attacked by a bear while camping.

This comes one week after the Forest Service warned about bear activity in and around the state.


The attack happened Sunday while the family was sleeping in their tent at the Elkmont Campground that is located in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park officials say the two were scratched after the bear ripped through and then entered the tent.


After an investigation, the bear was captured and euthanized on Monday.
