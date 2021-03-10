bear

VIDEO: Bear chases skier down slopes in Romania

PREDEAL, Romania -- A bear paid a surprise visit Tuesday to a group of skiers in central Romania.

A skier who shot the footage on a slope near the town of Predeal tried to make the bear move away, to no avail, before deciding to ski away.

His video showed the bear racing down the slope behind him.

Video shows the dramatic rescue of a skier who was mauled by a bear outside of Haines, Alaska.



After chasing the skier for a while, the bear stopped and wandered away into the forest.

A skier at a Predeal mountain resort had a similar experience in January. As a brown bear chased a skier down the slopes, the individual threw a backpack to distract the animal.

A brown bear was caught on camera chasing a skier down a slope in Romania.



"The skier did the right thing," Ion Zaharia, a police spokesperson in Brasov, Romania, told ABC News at the time. "The bear was distracted by things inside his backpack. We are considering to relocate the bear, who should be hibernating now, anyway, but in recent years, we have more bears confronting skiers in the winter."
