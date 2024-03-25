Molly Maid employee shot behind Beaver Creek Crossings in Apex

A woman was shot while on her way into work in Apex on Monday morning.

A woman was shot while on her way into work in Apex on Monday morning.

A woman was shot while on her way into work in Apex on Monday morning.

A woman was shot while on her way into work in Apex on Monday morning.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot near Beaver Creek Crossings in Apex on Monday morning.

Apex Police Department confirmed the shooting victim was a 30-year-old woman who worked at Molly Maid. Molly Maid is a housecleaning service with a physical location in the shopping center.

Molly Maid employees were in tears Monday morning when they learned the news.

The woman was coming to work when she was shot.

Investigators said they believe the shooter to be the woman's ex-boyfriend. He has not been identified or taken into custody at this time.

"The thing with domestic violence is you know it doesn't matter how nice an area is or anything," Police Chief Jason Armstrong said. "Where people are and then when individuals are committed to violence, violence can happen anywhere."

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw extensive crime scene tape. The focus of the investigation was the back portion of the shopping center on the side of TJ Maxx and Kirkland's. There is also a walking trail in that area used frequently by the people who live in the residential neighborhood behind the shopping center.

The crime scene tape appears to be roping off multiple locations -- some near the building, some near parked cars and others in the woods.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Investigators said she was shot multiple times but did not release her condition.