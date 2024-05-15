Damaging winds and hail possible in Triangle from severe weather threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a level 2 risk of severe storms for the Triangle and areas south today.

The main severe risk timing will be from around noon until around 11 p.m.

Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns. An isolated tornado is also possible, along with locally heavy rain.

Spotty showers and isolated storms will be possible this morning ahead of the main action this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

Rain totals for most will be around 1" or less.

Dry weather returns Thursday and at least most of Friday. The break from the rain won't last long. Another disturbance will push showers into the area Friday night, and the wet weather should continue through the weekend.

Saturday and Saturday night still look to be the wettest time of the weekend with rain and thunderstorms through the day, and a few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm will linger into Sunday as the disturbance pushes off the coast.

Dry weather returns Monday and Tuesday.