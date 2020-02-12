Man claims bed bugs hiding in patient room bit him at Fayetteville hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mikail Stewart-Cannon visited his father, a patient at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, on Saturday. He took a nap in the recliner chair in his father's room and woke up to an itchy lower back."So I go to the bathroom and feel and see five red marks on my lower back," said Stewart-Cannon. "As I'm pulling back the cover, I see two dots on the back of the chair. At first I thought it was dirt or something that fell off my hoodie. The dots start to move across the chair."Stewart-Cannon said he was instructed to throw out his clothing and his father's. Though his father has been released from the hospital, Stewart-Cannon said he's concerned for other patients being treated there.Cape Fear Valley Medical Center released the following statement: