Groundbreaking kicks off development of Wake County's first new park in 10 years

WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Construction on Wake County's first new park in 10 years started Tuesday when crews broke ground off NC-42 in Willow Springs.

The park will be known as Beech Bluff County Park, and it will consist of community gardens, playgrounds, picnic shelters, wildlife viewing areas, outdoor classrooms and more. It will also combine public art and renewable energy sources, such as solar panels and geothermal energy, in the park's design.

The use of renewable energy will be used to help power the lights and regulate building temperatures.

Building the 300-acre park will cost $20 million and is being funded by a bond approved by 68% of voters in 2018.

The park's construction is expected to take more than a year. It's scheduled to open to the public in the spring of 2024.