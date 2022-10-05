Wake County building first park in over a decade near Fuquay-Varina

The Wake County Board of Commissioners awarded a $20 million contract to build a new 300 acre park near Fuquay-Varina, the first in more than a decade.

WILLOW SPRING. N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time in more than a decade, Wake County will be getting a new park.

Construction is set to begin in November on Wake County's Beech Bluff County Park which will be located on N.C. Highway 42 in Willow Spring.

The last time the county opened a new park was in July of 2010 with Green Hills County Park.

"We're excited to take the next step in the process to turn this beautiful piece of land in Southeastern Wake County into a park that everyone can enjoy," Board Chair Sig Hutchinson said.

The park will include trails, community gardens, playgrounds, picnic shelters, a wildlife viewing platform and classrooms. It will also combine public art and renewable energy sources, such as solar panels and geothermal energy, in the park's design.

The use of renewable energy will be used to help power the lights and building temperatures.

Beech Bluff County Park is funded by the $120 million Wake County Parks, Greenways, Recreation and Open Space bond, which was approved by 68% of voters in 2018.

The park is expected to open sometime in the spring of 2024.