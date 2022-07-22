Society

5-year-old beekeeper creating buzz in Orange County

CEDAR GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A five-year-old boy is creating quite a buzz in Orange County thanks to his no-fear attitude toward bees.

Akeem Bell is a beekeeper at Sankofa Farms in Cedar Grove.

Akeem's dad, who is the farm's CEO, says his son has loved bees his entire life and had never been afraid of them.

Sankofa Farms says its goal is to create a sustainable food source for minorities in both rural and urban areas of Durham and Orange County.
