NC State student dies after being hit by car near campus

The crash happened early Sunday morning off Varsity Drive.
Sad update to a story about a pedestrian hit late Sunday night near @NCState. Friends and family confirm it was Ben Derose who was killed when a car hit him late Sunday night on Crest Road. This is the memorial friends have left for him at the crash site. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/CdARfF903h— Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottTV) October 20, 2021
Raleigh police said a vehicle was traveling southeast on Varsity Drive and went to make a right turn on Crest Road.
That's when Ben DeRose reportedly ran across Crest Road and was hit.
Police said there was no sidewalk there.
DeRose was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.
Before going to NC State, DeRose graduated from Sanderson High.
A GoFundMe page in his honor has already raised more than $38,000. The site says that funds will be used to create a memorial scholarship with the NC State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.