NC State student dies after being hit by car near campus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An NC State student has died after being hit by a car over the weekend while crossing the street near campus.

The crash happened early Sunday morning off Varsity Drive.



Raleigh police said a vehicle was traveling southeast on Varsity Drive and went to make a right turn on Crest Road.

That's when Ben DeRose reportedly ran across Crest Road and was hit.

Police said there was no sidewalk there.

DeRose was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Before going to NC State, DeRose graduated from Sanderson High.

A GoFundMe page in his honor has already raised more than $38,000. The site says that funds will be used to create a memorial scholarship with the NC State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
