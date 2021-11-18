travel

From safaris in Nambia to bike trails in France, NatGeo releases top 2022 travel destinations | LIST

By Alex Meier
NatGeo reveals 'Best of the World 2022' list

Feeling wanderlust? National Geographic just released its "Best of the World 2022" list!

These 25 travel destinations include a diverse selection of national parks, outdoor activities, multigenerational journeys and more that are "uniquely rewarding to travelers in 2022," said George Stone, National Geographic Travel's editor-in-chief.

Curated in collaboration with NatGeo Travel's international editorial teams, the list is divided into five categories: nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family.

It includes easily accessible American destinations like Atlanta and Maryland's Eastern Shore, along with far-off locations like the western Pacific island Palau and Japan's second-largest island Hokkaido.

Some of the journeys emphasize tradition, like China's ancient tea mountains, while others, like Canada's ancient Nepisiguit Mi'gmaq Trail, are more suitable for rugged adventures.

"I'm hoping that people embrace the privilege of travel and they pick a place that means something to them and they get a lot out of it," Stone said.

National Geographic's "Best of the World 2022" list:


Nature

This image shows elephants from Caprivi Strip in Mudumu National Park, Namibia.

Radek Borovka, Alamy Stock Photo, via National Geographic


Must-see nature voyages include tent camping under the Milky Way in Northern Minnesota and seeing wildlife in the "next great safari destination" of Caprivi, Namibia.
  • Caprivi Strip, Namibia
  • Northern Minnesota, United States
  • Lake Baikal, Russia
  • Belize Maya Forest Reserve
  • Victoria, Australia


Adventure

Guests enjoy the highest Via Ferrata in North America at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, topping out at 12, 999 feet, located in Summit County, Colorado. July 2021.

Ian Zinner, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, via National Geographic


Among NatGeo's adventure selections is Colorado's Arapahoe Basin, where visitors can enjoy North America's highest via ferrata at 12,999 feet above sea level. And in keeping its annual list fresh, the magazine included France's new Seine River Bike Trail, a 260-mile-long route that connects Paris to the sea.
  • Seine River Bike Trail, France
  • Costa Rica
  • Nepisiguit Mi'gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada
  • Palau
  • Arapahoe Basin, Colorado, United States


Culture

View of the fishing village Marina Corricella in Procida at first evening light, seen from the Belvedere dei Cannoni.

Photograph by Antonio Politano


While beautiful and picturesque, the culture category's Procida is known for its active creative community and has been dubbed the "Italian capital of culture."
  • Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China
  • Tin Pan Alley, London, England
  • Hokkaido, Japan
  • Procida, Italy
  • Atlanta, Georgia, United States


Sustainability

The photographer/a member of a scientific expedition walks along a mountain trail in the highlands of Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique, as seen from a drone.

Photograph by Jennifer Guyton



Mozambique recently named Chimanimani a national park, and the country has committed to revitalizing wildlife and restoring its ecosystem.
  • Ruhr Valley, Germany
  • Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador
  • Lodz, Poland
  • National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington, United States
  • Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique


Family

This angle shows the Danube River in Budapest at twilight.

lupengyu, Getty Images, via National Geographic


  • Danube River Cruise
  • Lycia, Turkey
  • Granada, Spain
  • Bonaire
  • Eastern Shore, Maryland, United States


Find out more about the "Best of the World 2022" list online at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of National Geographic Partners and this ABC station.
