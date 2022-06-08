15 Best-Selling Pet Products for Dog and Cat Parents

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
1. Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait - $33.75+
Get a beautiful, hand-painted watercolor of your pet delivered directly to your door! This Etsy seller also makes it easy to gift a portrait as well as having multiple different printing and framing options so that you are 100% happy with your pet's portrait.
Image credit: Draw Your Portrait
2. Enchanted Home Pet Romy Small Pet Sofa Bed - $106.99 - $122.99
Super sophisticated, soft, and cozy, the Enchanted Home Pet Romy Sofa Bed offers a miniature sofa-styled pet bed for your pooch. The replica sofa design features angled legs to elevate pets off the floor and a contoured back and comfy sleep surface.
Image credit: Enchanted Home Pet
3. Personalized If My Pet Could Talk Book - $35.00
In true Dr. Dolittle fashion, this children's book translates barks, meows, and pounces into Pet-lish (that's pet English). Personalized with the name of your little one and their four-legged sidekick, the amusing tale depicts what would happen if suddenly they could engage in silly conversations. It's a magical keepsake that will have them howling or purring with delight. Made in Minnesota.
Image credit: Uncommon Goods
4. Goody Birthday Box - $24.99
Make your furbaby's B-Day extra happy with two pup-approved toys, three tasty treats (including birthday cake bites!) plus a stylish bandana-plus fun activities, and a yummy recipe inside. Everything in this festive box was handpicked by a pet parent just like you, so you know your dog will love it all!
Image credit: Goody Box
5. Convertable Dog Bowl/Water Bottle - $35.00
Bring on the hot summer strolls and all-day adventures with this easy-to-use, dual-purpose, stainless steel water bottle and dog bowl. The anti-slip grip base is a game-changer that prevents accidental spills and the vessel will keep water nice and cold for up to 24 hours.
Image credit: Uncommon Goods
6. Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post - $19.99
There's nothing prickly about this cool cat scratching post! This sisal scratching post is designed to stand up to the power of playtime, and the stable baseboard allows your cactus kitty to stretch, paw, scratch, and climb all day with total support.
Image credit: Frisco
7. Fur Daddy Sonic Pet Hair Remover - $19.99
Safely remove pet hair from your furniture or clothes with the Fur Daddy Sonic Pet Hair Remover. Its sonic technology picks up and removes unwanted pet fur from surfaces while a built-in LED light helps you see hair in dark dimly lit spaces.
Image credit: Fur Daddy
8. Frisco Silicone Collapsible Travel Bowl with Carabiner - $3.79
Feed your pet meals on the go with the Frisco Silicone Collapsible Travel Bowl. These silicone bowls fold flat so you can easily store them in your bag or car when you're off on great adventures with your fur friend. Plus they're top-rack dishwasher safe, easy to clean, and dry quickly so you can always have them ready, whenever, wherever. Your pet will always be prepared!
Image credit: Frisco
9. Vibrant Life Cozy Lounger Pet Bed - $25.98
This small dog and cat bed provides premium comfort for small pets who like to curl up to rest and lounge. With soft long pile plush, high performance human-grade mattress materials, and an all-around bolster, this bed is designed to provide a comfortable and secure nesting place, giving pets of all ages full body support and ultimate comfort.
Image credit: Best Friends by Sheri
10. Wild One Air Travel Pet Carrier - $125.00
With breathable mesh walls, a dual-use leash/shoulder strap, and an interior cushion that folds out to become a comfy bed, this airline-compliant travel carrier is the home away from home your dog deserves.
Image credit: Wild One
11. Dremel 7760-PGK 4 Volt Cordless Rotary Dog & Cat Pet Nail Grooming Kit - $71.99
This Dremel pet nail grooming kit allows you to quickly, easily, and safely trim your pet's nails. With easy-to-follow instructions included in the kit, you'll be grooming pet nails in minutes.
Image credit: Dremel
12. Overland Gear Week Away Small Dog Bag - $59.99 - $64.99
This bag has it all. It features a large main storage opening, a front drop-down section, and includes a placemat and 2 collapsible bowls to fit all your pet travel needs.
Image credit: Overland Gear
13. Yes Pets Waterproof Back Seat Cover - $24.99
Keep your car's back seat looking like new with this waterproof seat cover! Adjustable straps, bands, and stabilizers keep the cover in place and seat belt slits make it easy for passengers to ride in the back seat along with your pets.
Image credit: Yes Pets
14. Custom printed pet pillow - $14.20+Have a student headed off to college? Just upload a photo of your pet and this Etsy shop will turn them into a super soft, and machine washable pillow that they can bring with them everywhere!
Image credit: Rarton
15. BISSELL MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Pro Vacuum - $217.99
This best-selling vacuum features a removable pod for easy portable cleaning as well as a tangle-free brush roll that prevents hair wrap as you clean. Its HEPA Sealed Allergen system captures 99.97% of dust and allergens helping to keep even the most sensitive allergy-suffers symptom-free.
Image credit: Bissell