Betty White's longtime Brentwood home was recently demolished, months after it reportedly sold for more than $10 million.

Betty White's former Brentwood home demolished months after selling for $10.6 million

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The longtime Brentwood home of Betty White has been demolished.

White bought the home with her husband, TV personality Allen Ludden, in 1968.

The Wall Street Journal says the celebrity couple purchased the two-story home because of its private setting and its proximity to Hollywood studios.

Aerial footage showed mostly dirt where the home once stood.

Following the "Golden Girls" star's death, the home reportedly sold for $10.678 million last June.

White died on December 31, 2021, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.