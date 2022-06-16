Beyoncé's back! Here's what we know about singer's new music

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

It's been six years since Queen Bey broke the Internet with her "Lemonade" album, and she's shutting it down again after a huge announcement she dropped Thursday morning.Beyoncé is back, ladies and gentlemen.Streaming service Tidal simply tweeted, "Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE, July 29," announcing the Houston native's first full length solo album in six years.The star's Instagram reads, "act i," giving the impression the upcoming record could be the first of a compilation.The Beyhive began buzzing when she removed her profile picture from her social media accounts. Her mother also shared a video of the singer with the caption, "I miss your singing."Beyoncé's last single was the surprise release of "Everything is love" with husband and rapper Jay-Z, who was spotted at Monday night's NBA Finals game with their daughter Blue Ivy.The 28-time Grammy winner spent quarantine working on new music, telling Harper's Bazaar, "There's nothing like the amount of love, passion and healing I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was 9 years old. Yes, the music is coming."She also foreshadowed the future album telling the publication that after a tough year of all that's going happened in the world, "I feel a Renaissance emerging."