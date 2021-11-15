How much of Biden's $1.2 trillion will help NC infrastructure?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As President Joe Biden signed his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law Monday, it was still unclear exactly how much of that money is coming to North Carolina.
The Federal Transportation Administration has provided projections of what the funding allocation could look like.
The state could expect somewhere around $457 million for bridge replacement and repairs during five years.
To improve public transportation, North Carolina could receive about $910 million over five years.
At least $100 million could be on the way to expand broadband coverage across the state.
For improving water infrastructure and eliminate lead service lines and pipes, the state could get more than $1 billion over five years.
North Carolina will also get a portion of the $7.5 billion that will be used to build out a national network of electric vehicle chargers.
The NCDOT is required by law to use a data-driven process for prioritizing transportation projects.
Marty Homan of the NCDOT released the following statement to ABC11:
"Funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help us delay fewer projects due to the incredible inflation we have seen impacting material, right of way and labor costs.
While it is too early to know how the funding will impact specific projects, this federal investment will help offset some of these cost increases and support NCDOT's efforts to build resilient infrastructure and enhance all modes of transportation.
We thank our federal partners and appreciate they recognize the great importance of transportation infrastructure and getting people access to jobs, health care and educational opportunities."
So, is it good for North Carolina? Republican Sen. Thom Tillis seems to think it is.
"This bipartisan infrastructure bill is a big win for all North Carolinians, funding infrastructure projects and creating good-paying jobs without raising taxes," Tillis said. "As a member of the bipartisan infrastructure group in the Senate, I worked hard to ensure this package improves North Carolina's roads, highways, and bridges, as well as major funding for clean water. I am proud we could get this important legislation signed into law, and moving forward I hope Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer focus on areas where we can come together instead of pushing a partisan tax and spending spree that will deliver more debt, more inflation, and more government."
How much of Biden's $1.2 trillion will help NC infrastructure?
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News