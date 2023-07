A dispute about who won last month's Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is over.

We have a winner: Team drops challenge to Big Rock marlin tournament results

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dispute about who won last month's Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is over.

The tournament said the owners of "Sensation" have dropped their challenge to "Sushi" being declared the winner.

"Sensation" brought in the bigger fish but was disqualified.

Officials said two shark bites were found on the fish, which is against tournament rules.

"Sensation" has officially conceded and is congratulating the "Sushi" team on its win.