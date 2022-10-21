Big Weather's Big Recipe: Peach Baked Beans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Last week we made Myron Mixon's Baked Potato Salad and it was so good! Today we are going to make a second one of his, Peach BBQ Baked Beans. Here's a link to the full recipe. I didn't have time to soak the beans or a smoker to cook them in so I changed it up a bit. In the recipe Myron says you can use canned beans so that's what I did...

Ingredients

44 oz. of Bush's Baked Beans

1 can of Peach Pie filling

1 large jar of pimentos

Preparation

1. Open the can of Pie Filling and chop the peaches into small chunks then add to a mixing bowl

2. Add the Baked Beans, including the juice from the can

3. Drain the pimentos then add them to the bowl and mix the whole thing

4. Pour the mix into a 9x13 baking dish and bake, covered in foil, at 300 for 1 hour

5. Remove the foil

6. Turn oven up to 375 and bake for 30 more minutes

7. Let rest for 10 minutes and serve

That's it. I know it sounds weird. My wife (who is a big fan of my mom's traditional baked bean recipe here) said, "These flavors should NOT go together, but they do!" I agree. It was an awesome flavor and one that your friends won't believe. Peach baked beans. Give them a try!