Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken Manicotti

1 jar (26 to 30 ounces) of your favorite Spaghetti Sauce (I used Mids for this one)

1/2 cup water

Garlic salt

1 1/2 pounds chicken breast tenders

1 Box uncooked manicotti shells (8 ounces)

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (or other cheese)

Preheat oven to 350.

Mix the sauce and water in a bowl. Spread approx. 1/3 of the sauce mixture into an ungreased rectangular baking dish, 13x9x2 inches. Sprinkle garlic salt on chicken and insert chicken into the un-cooked manicotti shells. Then place shells on pasta sauce in baking dish. Pour your remaining pasta sauce evenly over shells to cover completely. Cover with aluminum foil and bake 1 hour or until shells are tender. Remove foil and sprinkle with cheese. Bump up the oven to 375 and bake uncovered for 10-15 minutes more or until cheese is melted.

This one is pretty easy and the kids can make it with you. It's a good one to teach them to wash their hands after handling raw chicken. Plus, my kids always liked it when I made it. Let's get to it!That's it. You could mix in a little ricotta cheese (1 teaspoon per shell) when stuffing the chicken, but some folks don't dig ricotta. Also, sometimes I'll jazz it up by adding 1/2 of an onion, 1/2 of a green pepper, and a clove of garlic (all chopped) to the sauce mixture. I serve it with some garlic bread and vegetable or salad. Good luck and good eating!