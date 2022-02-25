Food & Drink

Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken Manicotti

This one is pretty easy and the kids can make it with you. It's a good one to teach them to wash their hands after handling raw chicken. Plus, my kids always liked it when I made it. Let's get to it!

Ingredients

  • 1 jar (26 to 30 ounces) of your favorite Spaghetti Sauce (I used Mids for this one)
  • 1/2 cup water
  • Garlic salt
  • 1 1/2 pounds chicken breast tenders
  • 1 Box uncooked manicotti shells (8 ounces)
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (or other cheese)


Preparation
  1. Preheat oven to 350.

  2. Mix the sauce and water in a bowl.
  3. Spread approx. 1/3 of the sauce mixture into an ungreased rectangular baking dish, 13x9x2 inches.
  4. Sprinkle garlic salt on chicken and insert chicken into the un-cooked manicotti shells. Then place shells on pasta sauce in baking dish.
  5. Pour your remaining pasta sauce evenly over shells to cover completely.
  6. Cover with aluminum foil and bake 1 hour or until shells are tender.
  7. Remove foil and sprinkle with cheese.
  8. Bump up the oven to 375 and bake uncovered for 10-15 minutes more or until cheese is melted.


That's it. You could mix in a little ricotta cheese (1 teaspoon per shell) when stuffing the chicken, but some folks don't dig ricotta. Also, sometimes I'll jazz it up by adding 1/2 of an onion, 1/2 of a green pepper, and a clove of garlic (all chopped) to the sauce mixture. I serve it with some garlic bread and vegetable or salad. Good luck and good eating!

