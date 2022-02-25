Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken Manicotti

Ingredients
- 1 jar (26 to 30 ounces) of your favorite Spaghetti Sauce (I used Mids for this one)
- 1/2 cup water
- Garlic salt
- 1 1/2 pounds chicken breast tenders
- 1 Box uncooked manicotti shells (8 ounces)
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (or other cheese)
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Mix the sauce and water in a bowl.
- Spread approx. 1/3 of the sauce mixture into an ungreased rectangular baking dish, 13x9x2 inches.
- Sprinkle garlic salt on chicken and insert chicken into the un-cooked manicotti shells. Then place shells on pasta sauce in baking dish.
- Pour your remaining pasta sauce evenly over shells to cover completely.
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake 1 hour or until shells are tender.
- Remove foil and sprinkle with cheese.
- Bump up the oven to 375 and bake uncovered for 10-15 minutes more or until cheese is melted.
That's it. You could mix in a little ricotta cheese (1 teaspoon per shell) when stuffing the chicken, but some folks don't dig ricotta. Also, sometimes I'll jazz it up by adding 1/2 of an onion, 1/2 of a green pepper, and a clove of garlic (all chopped) to the sauce mixture. I serve it with some garlic bread and vegetable or salad. Good luck and good eating!
