Big Weather's Big Recipe: Easy Focaccia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I love bread. LOVE IT! So when a viewer sent me an easy bread recipe I thought, 'Yeah, we are DEFINITELY going to do that. So let's make some Easy Focaccia...

Ingredients

3 T Mayo (I used Dukes)

1 small onion, chopped

2 oz of drained pimentos

1 tube of refrigerated pizza dough

1/2 t of Paprika

1/2 t of pepper

1 1/2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 425

2. Chop your onion and shred your cheese

3. Spread 1 T of mayo onto your baking pan

4. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup of the cheese

5. Cover with pizza dough and spread evenly across the pan

6. Add 2 T of mayo to the top of the dough and spread evenly. Poke into the dough making dimples.

7. Evenly sprinkle the onion and then pimentos over the cheese.

8. Sprinkle the paprika and pepper over the top of the dish.

9. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes. Check at 15! I burned mine.

10. Let cool for 10 minutes and enjoy!

This was really easy and tasted great. Next time when I make it I'll try not to burn it. And here's a link to the pimento cheese dip if you'd like something to dip it in! Good luck and good eating!!!