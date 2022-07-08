Big Weather's Big Recipe: Laurie's Mac and Cheese

Today I am featuring my first recipe from a viewer outside the state of NC. Laurie sent me this yummy looking recipe for mac and cheese, so let's make it!
Ingredients
8 oz Colby Jack (or 4 oz of each)
4 oz Sharp Cheddar
8 oz Velveeta (cut into small cubes)
4 oz mild cheddar (for topping)
2 cups of elbow pasta
I can evaporated milk
1/2 whole cup milk
1 stick butter or margarine
1tbsp white ground pepper
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 350*
2. Spray a 9x13 glass pan with nonstick cooking spray
3. Cook the pasta three minutes less than the package directions
4. Shred the cheese
5. Mix milk, evaporated milk, and pepper.
6. Combine pasta, milk mixture, Colby Jack, & Sharp Cheddar.
7. Pour mixture into glass pan
8. Mix in cubed Velveeta & Margarine
9. Top with grated Mild Cheddar
10. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Till the top is just beginning to show a little brown
11. Let this cool for a full 10 minutes before you try to eat.
It will still be very hot. You can mix and match cheeses. But, don't substitute anything for Velveeta, she says!
And that's it. I used butter instead of margarine and I would half that. The butter made the top a little greasy. Also, I've always baked some breadcrumbs on top for the crunch, but layering that cheddar on top and letting it setup for a few minutes, made a great crust without the breadcrumbs. Finally, my family is hit or miss on pepper so I did a teaspoon instead of a Tablespoon, but you do you! Thank you so much Laurie for sending it in and watching from Houston. Enjoy!!
