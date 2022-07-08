Big Weather's Big Recipe: Laurie's Mac and Cheese

Today I am featuring my first recipe from a viewer outside the state of NC. Laurie sent me this yummy looking recipe for mac and cheese, so let's make it!8 oz Colby Jack (or 4 oz of each)4 oz Sharp Cheddar8 oz Velveeta (cut into small cubes)4 oz mild cheddar (for topping)2 cups of elbow pastaI can evaporated milk1/2 whole cup milk1 stick butter or margarine1tbsp white ground pepper1. Heat oven to 350*2. Spray a 9x13 glass pan with nonstick cooking spray3. Cook the pasta three minutes less than the package directions4. Shred the cheese5. Mix milk, evaporated milk, and pepper.6. Combine pasta, milk mixture, Colby Jack, & Sharp Cheddar.7. Pour mixture into glass pan8. Mix in cubed Velveeta & Margarine9. Top with grated Mild Cheddar10. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Till the top is just beginning to show a little brown11. Let this cool for a full 10 minutes before you try to eat.It will still be very hot. You can mix and match cheeses. But, don't substitute anything for Velveeta, she says!And that's it. I used butter instead of margarine and I would half that. The butter made the top a little greasy. Also, I've always baked some breadcrumbs on top for the crunch, but layering that cheddar on top and letting it setup for a few minutes, made a great crust without the breadcrumbs. Finally, my family is hit or miss on pepper so I did a teaspoon instead of a Tablespoon, but you do you! Thank you so much Laurie for sending it in and watching from Houston. Enjoy!!