Big Weather's Big Recipe: Monkey Bread

Last Christmas I gave you my cinnamon roll recipe . It's perfect to make on Christmas Eve; trust me, you willbe disappointed if you do.But this year I thought I'd give you one you could make the morning of Christmas. My mom made it all the time (not just on holidays) when family was coming together for breakfast or brunch. Let's make some Monkey Bread!3 cans of generic tube biscuits (not the big ones). I used four really small tubes. You need 18-20 biscuits1 stick of margarine1/3 cup of Milk1 cup of packed Brown Sugar1 teaspoon of vanilla1 apple, chopped, peeled and coredNon-Stick Spray1. Spray Bundt pan with Non-Stick Spray2. Peel, core, and slice the apple3. Alternate the apples with the biscuits while tossing into the pan4. On a stove melt margarine.5. Add brown sugar, milk, and vanilla and heat to boiling while stirring6. Once boiling, pour over the biscuits and place in oven7. Bake at 325 for 40 minutes8. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes9. Flip over onto a tray and serve. Sauce will run all over.You can really change it up with this recipe too. Add pecans or walnuts. Take out the apples. I've even put 4 pineapple slices in the pan first with a maraschino cherry in the middle then added the biscuits. It looks like a pineapple upside down cake when it comes out. Whatever you try, I think you'll like it. It's one of those no-fail recipes that always tastes good. Whatever you try, I hope you have a very Merry Christmas! Enjoy!!!