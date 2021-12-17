Big Weather's Big Recipe: Monkey Bread

Last Christmas I gave you my cinnamon roll recipe. It's perfect to make on Christmas Eve; trust me, you will NOT be disappointed if you do.
But this year I thought I'd give you one you could make the morning of Christmas. My mom made it all the time (not just on holidays) when family was coming together for breakfast or brunch. Let's make some Monkey Bread!
Ingredients
3 cans of generic tube biscuits (not the big ones). I used four really small tubes. You need 18-20 biscuits
1 stick of margarine
1/3 cup of Milk
1 cup of packed Brown Sugar
1 teaspoon of vanilla
1 apple, chopped, peeled and cored
Non-Stick Spray
Preparation
1. Spray Bundt pan with Non-Stick Spray
2. Peel, core, and slice the apple
3. Alternate the apples with the biscuits while tossing into the pan
4. On a stove melt margarine.
5. Add brown sugar, milk, and vanilla and heat to boiling while stirring
6. Once boiling, pour over the biscuits and place in oven
7. Bake at 325 for 40 minutes
8. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes
9. Flip over onto a tray and serve. Sauce will run all over.
You can really change it up with this recipe too. Add pecans or walnuts. Take out the apples. I've even put 4 pineapple slices in the pan first with a maraschino cherry in the middle then added the biscuits. It looks like a pineapple upside down cake when it comes out. Whatever you try, I think you'll like it. It's one of those no-fail recipes that always tastes good. Whatever you try, I hope you have a very Merry Christmas! Enjoy!!!
