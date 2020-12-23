Big Weather's big recipe: Nancy's cinnamon rolls

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- This has been in my arsenal for years and it's a great one to make with the kids.Years ago, I was filling in on the morning shift and one of my coworkers, Nancy, brought this in. It was so good I scooped up the recipe immediately. Plus, if you make it on Christmas Eve you can throw it in the oven when you get up Christmas morning and the whole house smells amazing!2 loaves Pillsbury French Bread (in the biscuit section)1 stick margarine1 large box vanilla (or butterscotch) cook to serve pudding (not instant)2 tablespoons milk1 teaspoon cinnamon1 cup brown sugar1 cup pecans (or walnuts)1. Grease a 9x13 pan. Sprinkle with nuts.2. Pull bread dough into walnut-sized pieces. I cut mine but when the kids were little, they pulled them into chunks.3. Place in pan in a single layer.4. Heat (and dissolve) other ingredients and pour over dough. cover with plastic wrap.5. Let it sit in the refrigerator overnight.6. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.7. Cool inverted on a larger pan.Nancy said this is something they do every Christmas Eve. They really are delicious. I do adjust the cinnamon down to 1/2 teaspoon because we have folks in the fam who aren't big cinnamon fans. You do you. Good luck, Merry Christmas and good eating!