Big Weather's Big Recipe: Cheerwine Pork Sandwiches

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- I've been in North Carolina now for almost a decade. There are many yummy things that I've been introduced to in my new state and one of those is Cheerwine.
I never knew it existed before we moved here and I really like it. So when a viewer sent me this recipe (and asked to remain anonymous), I HAD to try it. Plus, we haven't done a Crock-Pot recipe yet, so here you go.
First, the ingredients:
Boston Pork Butt
4 Cabbage Leaves
2 Cups Ketchup (or Catsup, depending on your preference)
6 Chipotle Peppers (I threw an extra one in there)
32 Ounces (4 Cups) Cheerwine (My Crock-Pot only held 3+ a little extra)
The prep:
1. Trim the Pork Butt. I took some big chunks of fat off.
2. Put the cabbage leaves around the bottom of the Crock-Pot.
3. Place the pork butt on top of the cabbage (fat cap side up)
4. Add the ketchup and the chipotle peppers.
5. Pour the Cheerwine on top and cook on low for 8 hours (or on high for 4-5 hours).
5. Halfway through the cooking time, flip the pork butt over. (I didn't do this step because I was at work, but it turned out fine)
6. After the cooking time is over, remove the meat and the cabbage leaves from the slow cooker and place on a large cutting board or platter.
7. Throw away the cabbage leaves and shred the pork by using two forks, pulling the meat and the forks away from each other.
8. Place the shredded pork back into the slow cooker and continue to cook for an additional hour.
9. Put the shredded pork on a bun with some of the juice. I added some coleslaw on top too because I'm crazy like that.
That's it and it feeds a ton of folks or gives you a bunch of leftovers. And the great thing is, in the hot weather, you don't have to heat up your kitchen to make it. I really liked it, so thank you for sharing.
If you've got a recipe, I'd love to try it too. Just email it to me here. My email is at the bottom of my bio. In the meantime, enjoy!
OTHER FAVORITES FROM BIG WEATHER
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Cheerwine Pork Sandwiches
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More