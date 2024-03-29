Big Weather's Big Recipe: Stove Top Mostaccioli

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When I was a kid, my mom made Mostaccioli all the time. The actual definition of Mostaccioli was a pasta-like penne, but with smooth sides. In our house, it met something else. My mom would mix whatever pasta we had (usually macaroni) with sauce and meat. Always good, and always filling. This week we are going to make that but start with a homemade sauce I've had a recipe for in my book for a long time. Let's get to it!

Ingredients

2 14oz cands of dice tomatoes in juice

2 28 oz cans of crushed tomatoes

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/2 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 t of salt

1 t of Italian Seasoning

1/2 cup of fresh basil, torn into pieces

1 pound of Italian sausage

1 pound of ground beef

1 box of elbow macaroni

1 bag of mozzarella, shredded

Preparation

1. In a big pot, heat the oil, then add the onion for 2 minutes. While stirring, add the garlic for another minute.

2. Add the tomatoes, salt, and basil pieces and bring to a boil while stirring

3. Reduce heat to simmer and let it go for at least 30 minutes.

4. In a separate pan, brown the sausage and ground beef. Drain when cooked.

5. As per package instructions, boil the pasta in water in another large pot.

6. Drain the pasta, add the meat and some of the sauce, and stir until combined.

7. Top with shredded mozzarella and enjoy.

If you want to keep the calories down, you could skip the mozz. Or you can add shredded parmesan to it and go whole hog! It's up to you. Also, this makes a lot of extra sauce (or, as my Italian friends call it, Gravy). Freeze it or put it in the fridge. It will last for a while and is even better if it sits. Good luck and good eating!