Big Weather's Big Recipe: Crockpot Sah-Weet Beans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been a while since I've done a crockpot recipe, so let's make one today. The recipe was given to my by a friend from church who did a bible study with my wife and me. She said every time she made it, someone would ask for the recipe. And she said I could share it! Let's make Sarah's SahWeet Bean Soup.

Ingredients

1 pound of pork sausage (I used mild Italian)

1 pack of pre-cooked bacon, chopped (10 slices)

1/2 cup of chopped onion

4 cans of beans (I used Navy because they were on sale)

3/4 cup of brown sugar

1/2 cup of ketchup

2 t of mustard

3 t of apple cider vinegar

Preparation

1. Brown sausage and drain. Transfer to crockpot.

2. Add all the other ingredients (do not drain beans) and mix.

3. Let it cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.

4. As Ron Popeil so famously said, set it and forget it!

I served mine with some cornbread (Beans and Cornbread, yum!). You could add hot sauce to your taste or even some red pepper flakes to kick up the spices; I did not. And if you wanted to skip the sausage and bacon or use plant-based meats, it could easily be a vegetarian dish.

Good luck and good eating!