Big Weather's Big Recipe: Taco Bowl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With a house of empty nesters (my wife and me), I find I cook more food than I can eat. We freeze a lot of leftovers and eat a lot of leftovers. I guess I'm still cooking for 5 instead of 2. So I've been looking for recipes made for 2 and came across this one recently. I doctored it up to make it my own, so here you go. Let's make a Taco Platter for Two.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of cooked rice

1 pound of lean ground beef

1/4 cup of Avocado Oil

1/2 Onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 T of tomato paste

1 can of Rotel tomatoes and peppers

2 T of Salsa

1 can of Bush's Black Beans and chipotle

1 package of Fritos

1/2 cup of Colby Jack Cheese, shredded

1/2 cup of lettuce, shredded

1 medium tomato, diced

1 small can of sliced black olives

1 dollop of sour cream

Preparation

1. Brown the beef, onions, and garlic in Avocado oil until no longer pink.

2. Add tomato paste and tomatoes and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 5 minutes

3. Add the can of beans, undrained, and the salsa and cook for an additional 3 minutes.

4. Build your bowl. Here's how I did mine

a. Add the rice to the bottom

b. Top with the beef mixture

c. Sprinkle with cheese and corn chips

d. Add the lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

That's it. And there was just enough left for a dinner late in the week. Feel free to sub anything that you want to above. You can use vegetable oil instead of avocado. I just had that in my pantry. If you want to up the spice, get the Rotel with Jalapenos or add a Tablespoon or two of red pepper flakes. You could also add some chili spice if that's more to your liking. There are a lot of ways to change this one up. Enjoy!