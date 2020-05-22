This week I took a poll on my Facebook page (If you're not following me, just head here). I let the followers decide between my Broccoli Ramen Salad or my 5 Minute Pie recipe. Facebook spoke and I listened. BTW, I'll post the salad recipe next week.
This is truly the easiest recipe I make. My father-in-law found this year's ago and I make it all the time. Even if you're new to the kitchen, this one's a piece of cake, or a slice of pie, I guess. Let's get to the recipe...
A short ingredient list this week:
1 Ready-Made Graham Cracker pie crust (6 oz.) I bought the reduced fat
1 pkg. (4 oz.) sugar free Strawberry flavor Jell-O
cup boiling water
2 containers (6 oz. each) Strawberry flavor (Light Yogurt)
1 tub (8 oz.) low-fat free Cool Whip - thawed
Preparation:
1. In large heat resistant bowl, dissolve gelatin in bowling water.
2. Stir in Yogurt with wire whisk
3. Fold in Cool Whip with Spatula. If you're not sure how to fold, watch the video.
2. Spread in crust - refrigerate for, at least, 2 hours. Overnight is better!
3. Garnish - sliced strawberry (watch video to see how I prepped mine).
That is it! Literally takes 5 minutes, though I guess I could call it 2 hour and 5 minute pie since you have to refrigerate. Sometimes I freeze mine, instead of the refrigerator, and it gives it a fluffy, frozen cake kind of feel. You can also sub out the jello and yogurt with whatever flavor that floats your boat. It's really good on a warm, summer evening. Enjoy!
Big Weather's Big Recipe: 5-minute pie
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News