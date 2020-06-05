Big Weather's Big Recipe: Pork chop marinade

I LOVE using the grill. I've had a lot of requests for a grilling recipe and this one is definitely my easiest.Plus, it's got great flavor and if you are intimidated by the grill, this is a good one to start with.6 to 8 pork chops (bone-in or out, whatever you can find right now)1 Cup Vegetable Oil1 Cup Olive Oil1 Cup Lemon Juice (or the juice of 1 large lemon)1 Tablespoon of Salt1 teaspoon of Paprika3 cloves of garlic, peeled and pressed3 bay leaves, snapped in half1 One Gallon Ziplock Bag1. Squeeze the juice from one lemon. Add oils to equal 1 cup of liquid.2. Pour in bowl along with Salt, Paprika, Garlic, and Bay Leaves.3. Whisk.4. Pour over pork chops in a marinating box. If you don't have one, use a 1-gallon Ziplock Bag.5. Put in refrigerator for a minimum of 4 hours, I like to put them in overnight.6. Mix them up a few times and flip the bag while marinating.7. Fire up the grill.8. Cook on grill until the internal temperature is 145 degrees.9. Let rest for 3 minutes and enjoy!For my side dishes, I microwaved some broccoli and roasted Charlie's (my friend from an earlier post) potatoes in the oven (I'll post that recipe later).If grilling scares you, try this one out and let me know how it went.And if you're a Grill-Master, I hope this adds to your grilling arsenal!Enjoy!!!Here's more of Don's recipes: