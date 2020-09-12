Big Weather's Big Recipe: Biscuits and Gravy

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Breakfast is my favorite meal to make, and eat. If I can convince my wife to have breakfast for dinner, that's a big win. And one of my faves is Biscuits and Gravy.
My brother-in-law, Bob (a great guy, BTW) makes the best biscuits and gravy.Period. It's one of those Midwest and Southern breakfast staples. There are a million variations to the recipe, but I made him teach me his a couple of years back.
I usually "eyeball" the ingredients, but I actually took time to measure everything for the blog. And this a milk gravy, Red-Eye Gravy is a whole different animal. Let's get to it.
Ingredients
1 Can refrigerated biscuits
1 lb. breakfast sausage
3 Cups of Whole Milk
3/4 Cup of flour
3 shakes of seasoned salt
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Put the biscuits in the oven and bake according to instructions.
3. Brown the sausage in a pot over medium-high heat. I've found a non stick pot works best. Also, if you like smaller chunks of sausage, keep breaking the sausage up in the pan as it cooks.
4. Add the flour and stir until it disappears.
5. Add seasoned salt and milk and bring to boil, stirring constantly.
6. Make sure to stir the bottom of the pan or the milk will scorch. Let it boil until it thickens and then remove it from heat.
7. Split the biscuit and cover it with the gravy. I like to add some fresh ground pepper too.
That's it. I will warn you, it's a 'napper.' Eat a big plate of it and you may be ready for nap. And...my kids love this recipe! Hopefully you will too. Good luck and good eating!
