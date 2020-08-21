Food & Drink

Big Weather's Big Recipe: 4 Ingredient Sloppy Joes

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- This is the easiest recipe I have. Even if you are new to a kitchen, you CAN make this. And it's just four ingredients so it won't put a hurt on your wallet. The secret ingredient may sound gross, but I cannot taste it when it's done. That ingredient is Grape Jelly!

Ingredients

3 lbs. Ground Beef (or Chuck or whatever is on sale)
2 packets of Onion Soup Mix
1/2 Cup Grape Jelly
1 Cup of Ketchup

Preparation

1. Put beef in a pan and start cooking it.
2. Add the soup mix and about 2 cups of water.
3. Mix it together and put a lid on it. My grandma added water to keep the meat from burning.
4. When completely browned, drain the fat and water.
5. Add the grape jelly and mix it in until it disappears.

6. Add the Ketchup and mix it in.
7. Spoon on bun and gobble it up!

It's so easy and yummy. Three pounds feeds my family with lots of leftovers. If you choose a higher fat ground beef there won't be as much, just a heads up. Also, on this one, grandma always used three brand names, because that's what she had in the pantry. Lipton's Onion Soup Mix, Welch's Grape Jelly, and Heinz Ketchup. Use whatever you have. And don't be afraid to add other toppings. I like some mustard and dill pickles, though plain is pretty yummy too. You do you! I hope you like the easiest recipe I have thanks to my grandma. Next week we head to the crock pot and in two weeks, we go meatless again. Enjoy!

