Big Weather's big recipe: World's best bran muffins

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today, I'm making Bran Muffins. I know that may sound boring, but these are REALLY good.My wife calls them the Best ever. They actually come from her teen years and a neighbor she had in Naperville, Illinois, Kathy Lee. Even if you're not a fan of bran, I'd invite you to try these. I used a stand mixer to make mine, but feel free to use a hand mixer if that's what you've got. Let's get to it!2 Cups All Bran Cereal1 Cup Wheat Chex1 Cup Boiling Water1 Cups SugarCup Crisco1 tsp Salt2 Eggs2 Cups Buttermilk2 Cups of Flour2 tsp of Baking Soda1. Combine the cereal with boil water, mix well, and set aside.2. In the mixer bowl add Sugar and Crisco and cream together.3. Add 1 Egg and Salt and mix well.4. Add 1 Cups of Flour and 1 tsp of baking soda and mix well.5. Add 2nd egg and mix6. Add rest of flour and baking soda and mix.7. Transfer to muffin pans sprayed with non-stick spray8. Bake for 20-25 minutes until toothpick comes out clean.9. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.10. Enjoy!That's it. I like mine with some butter on it. My wife likes them as is. You do you. And make sure to use baking soda.In the video, I used baking powder and ended up having to make a second batch. There was quite a difference. Lesson learned. Enjoy!