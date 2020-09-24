Big Weather's big recipe: Zucchini bread

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tis the season. Zucchini season that is. Everybody who grows them always seems to have extras. And I always take them. Plus, they are in season right now at the NC State Farmers Market.
This recipe is from Kevin (and his wife). He was my producer in Pittsburgh a long time ago, and now is an engineer at another PA TV station. Over the years I've made a few adjustments, but it's still great. Let's get baking!
Ingredients:
DRY
3 cups flour
1 t. cinnamon ground
1 t. baking soda
1/2 t. salt
1/2 t. baking powder
1/2 t. nutmeg ground
WET
2 c. sugar
2 c. shredded zucchini
1/2 c. vegetable oil
2 eggs
Zest of 1 Lemon
1 c. chopped walnuts - optional
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2. In a large bowl combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, baking soda and nutmeg. Mix and set aside.
3. In another bowl combine sugar, zucchini, oil, eggs, & lemon zest. Mix well.
4. Mix wet into dry - then add nuts & fold in if you are using.
5. Pour into 2 loaf pans, greased, and bake for 1 hour or until toothpick comes out clean.
6. If the toothpick comes out wet, I put it back in for 5 minute increments.
It's so good. BTW, I looked up why the sugar is always a 'wet' ingredient. It's so the sugar can dissolve into the wet ingredients and distribute more evenly in the batter. So, we both learned something this week. Hope you like this and we'll see you next week!
