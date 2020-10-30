Food & Drink

Big Weather's big recipe: Homemade pot roast

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every morning, around 7:30, I get to hang out with the folks on G105.

Danny Meyers, their newest host, is quite a chef, so I asked him for a recipe and he sent me this: Homemade pot roast. I cooked it up and it was delish. Let's get to it...

Ingredients
1 chuck roast, 3-4 pounds
Salt and ground black pepper
5 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large white or yellow onion (or two medium)
5 cloves of garlic, smashed
1 pound carrots (about 4 medium), cut roughly into 1 1/2-inch pieces
1 cup low sodium beef broth (more if you need it to cover roast)
2 cups medium-bodied red wine
1 tablespoon brown sugar

5 to 6 sprigs fresh thyme (or tsp dried thyme)

Preparation
1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees
2. Season roast with salt and pepper.
3. Heat oil in large oven-safe pot or Dutch oven over high heat.
4. Add the meat slowly and brown well on all sides, about 10 minutes total.
5. Remove and set aside on a plate.
6. Lower heat to medium and sauté onions, garlic, and carrots for 5 minutes.
7. Add the wine slowly and let it reduce for 2-3 minutes.

8. Add the broth, brown sugar, thyme, 1 tsp additional salt and 1 tsp black pepper.
9. Add the roast back to the pot. Cover pot and transfer to oven.
10. Bake for 3 hours, turning the meat over twice during that time.
11. Cook until the meat is fork-tender.
12. Remove the meat and let sauce sit for 5 minutes, then skim off the fat. You can then thicken the sauce with Wondra flour (I didn't have any so I used corn starch and water in the video).

There you go! I made some mashed potatoes to have with it. Yum!

Plus, Danny says you can use a hand blender to puree some of the carrots and onions if you'd like smaller chunks and it will also thicken the sauce. Enjoy!

More TOP STORIES News