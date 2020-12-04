big recipes

Big Weather's big recipe: Sweet Chex Mix

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Over the next month, I'm going to share some recipes for things I make around the Holidays. This one is great for snacking.

This Sweet Chex Mix recipe was given to me by my Mother-In-Law years ago. BTW, she's having some tough health issues, so please lift her up if you can. Back to the mix... My oldest son eats it as fast as I can make it. And next time you are at the grocery store, get a couple of paper bags (instead of plastic). You need them for the final step in cooking.

Ingredients
1 Stick butter
1 cup Karo Syrup
1 cup brown sugar
1 box Crispix Cereal
1 can cashews
1/2 can mixed nuts

2 cups other cereal (cheerios, chex mix, or whatever your favorite is)

Preparation
1. Melt butter combined with brown sugar & Karo Syrup in a pan on stove over medium low heat.
2. In a brown paper bag, add cashews, mixed nuts, Crispix, and other cereal(s).
3. Shake to mix
4. Drizzle 1/2 of melted butter mixture over cereal and shake gently.
5. Repeat with second half of butter mixture.

6. Fold over top of bag and place in microwave for 2 and 1/2 minutes.
7. Remove and again shake gently.
8. Replace in microwave for 2 and 1/2 minutes, remove, shake gently.
9. Spread on non-stick aluminum foil to cool.

It will be hot when you put it on the foil, so use a couple of forks to separate the big chunks. After about 15 minutes you should be good to go. Like all Chex-type mixes, it tastes much better the next day. It's so good! Enjoy!!!

OTHER FAVORITES FROM BIG WEATHER
