Big Weather's Big Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup

It's Christmas Eve and it should feel colder than it does today... Oh well. It will be colder soon enough.
Typically January and February are our coldest months, so let's make a recipe to warm you up: soup! This is another present from my neighbor, Jackie. The video is the first time I made it and we liked it a lot, so let's get to it!
Ingredients
8 Roma tomatoes, sliced down the middle
1 pound cherry tomatoes
1 onion, chunked into 4 pieces
6 garlic cloves, unpeeled
3 T Olive Oil
1 t Kosher Salt
1/2 t ground black pepper
28oz can of San Marazano tomatoes, (couldn't find then so I used Plum)
1 1/2 Cup fresh basil leaves
1 T fresh Thyme (I used 1/2 t dried)
1 T sugar
2 cups chicken stock (vegetable stock works great if you want to stay vegetarian)
3 T tomato paste
2/3 Cup of Heavy Cream
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 425
2. Place tomatoes, onion, garlic on sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil.
3. Pour salt and pepper over them and mix all together.
4. Place in oven for 30 minutes
5. Remove from oven and transfer to a stock pot over medium heat.
6. Add the canned tomatoes, basil, thyme, sugar, broth, and tomato pastes
7. Bring to a boil, then turn down to a simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally
8. Blend soup with an immersion blender until smooth, then simmer for 10 more minutes
9. Add heavy cream, stir, and allow a couple more minutes.
It is so good. I made mine with a grilled cheese. Delish! My son actually made some noodles and used it as his sauce and it was pretty amazing too. Now, if you're not into this, or if you want a second recipe, I made this Sweet Potato Chili here. It's great too and sweet potatoes are in season. Either way, hope you like this and have a very Merry Christmas!
