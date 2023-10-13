On the Red Carpet is looking for Billy Joel's Biggest Fan: Enter to win his vinyl box set vol.2!

On The Red Carpet is giving you a chance to win Billy Joel - The Vinyl Collection, Vol 2.

Here's your chance to win Billy Joel - The Vinyl Collection, Vol 2. box set!

The 11LP deluxe box set completes the definitive Billy Joel 12 vinyl album project which began with The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1, a 9LP set released in November 2021.

The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 2 is being released near the 50th anniversary of "Piano Man," Billy Joel's first signature song, released as a single on November 2, 1973 with the Piano Man album dropping a week later (November 9, 1973).

The Vinyl Collection, Volume 2 brings together Billy Joel's monumentally successful albums from the later part of his career; Glass Houses (1980), The Nylon Curtain (1982), An Innocent Man (1983), The Bridge (1986) and Storm Front (1989), River of Dreams (1993). Also includes 2 titles on vinyl for the first time; the 2-LP Fantasies & Delusions, and the 3-LP Live from Long Island recorded in 1982.

All titles were sourced from the original album masters and includes a 60+ page booklet featuring Billy's personal observations and an essay by Rob Tannenbaum.

Tell us why you are the ultimate Billy Joel fan and enter below for your chance to win Billy Joel - The Vinyl Collection, Vol 2.

If you don't see the entry form above, click here to enter.

Entries are valid from October 16, 2023 6am PT until October 29, 2023 7:59 pm PT. Only open to residents of the 50 United States who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.