Raleigh begins Lights Out initiative to help save migrating birds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the rest of the month, the Raleigh skyline will be darker than usual.It's all part of a biannual effort from the City of Raleigh to help migrating birds safely travel through the area.Millions of birds fly through North Carolina, mostly at night, twice a year. The birds fly south for the winter and back north during the spring.Bright lights can distract and disorient nocturnally migrating birds. Sometimes these distractions can be fatal.In fact, migratory bird populations have been declining significantly in the past several years.Experts said turning off lights--especially bright, upward-facing lights--is a simple and effective way to help the birds.From March 15 through March 31, Raleigh will turn off all non-essential lighting between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The city does this every spring and fall.In addition to helping the birds, turning off these lights reduces energy consumption and saves costs.Individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate in this effort.orfor more information.