Black Farmers Market returns to Raleigh

Monday, August 14, 2023 1:04AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Black Farmers Market made its return to the Triangle Sunday.

Shoppers were able to purchase fresh produce in Raleigh at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA on Rock Quarry Road.

The fresh produce comes directly from local farms straight to customers.

The next market will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 in Durham.

Hours for the Black Farmers Market are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, in Raleigh or Durham. Click here for weekly locations and information about the organizers and their inspiration.

