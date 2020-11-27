Masked up Black Friday shoppers form socially distant lines outside NC stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Socially distant lines formed early Friday morning at several stores in Central North Carolina.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers are still braving conditions to try and snag the best holiday deals and hard-to-find gifts.
6:30 a.m.
A few lucky (and dedicated shoppers) did land their prized gaming consoles in Apex.
The Game Stop at Beaver Creek Commons informed the line outside its doors that it had two Play Station 5s and five new Xboxes.
The man who was first in line showed up Wednesday in order to secure one of the PS5s for himself.
The first person in line who wanted one of the new Xboxes said he arrived at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
They both said the long wait will be worth it when they get their new toy home and start gaming.
6 a.m.
A man waiting at the Game Stop at Beaver Creek Commons in Apex said he first got in line Wednesday.
"I really didn't celebrate (Thanksgiving). I kind of just ate on my own," the shopper said. "Because really the consoles (Play Station 5) were really the hardest thing to get. They were sold out within, what, seconds? So coming here was my first priority, because I knew that there would be a line eventually behind me."
He is one of many people trying to get their hands on the new Play Station and/or Xbox gaming consoles.
5 a.m.
The Best Buy located in Cary counted 131 people entering the store when it opened at 5 a.m.
The majority of the shoppers were lined up in hopes of snagging a Play Station 5 or Xbox Series X/S.
However, minutes after entering the store, some of the shoppers exited disappointed. They told ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson that the store did not have any of the gaming consoles.
4:45 a.m.
The first Black Friday shopper at the Best Buy in Cary arrived at 1 a.m. Since then, dozens more people have formed a line down the outside of the building.
Everybody in the line could be seen wearing a mask, and they will all be required to keep those masks on when the shopping begins.
Retailers across the country have strict COVID-19 protocols in place to try and keep their employees and shoppers safe.
