HOA demands Raleigh woman's Black Lives Matter sign be removed; neighbors rally around her in support

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Kadra Hendricks' neighborhood looks a little different now."I was expecting a lot of backlash, but we got the total opposite," Hendricks said.Flags and signs are scattered throughout the neighborhood to show their support after Hendricks was asked to remove her Black Lives Matter sign."I get this email from the HOA saying the sign was breaking the rules and I needed to take it down," Hendricks said.Hendricks' neighbors immediately acted."I did go ahead and I went on Amazon and ordered a flag because the HOA doesn't say anything about flags," said Kristen Argent, neighbor.And she wasn't alone. Many neighbors rallied behind Hendricks with their own flags too."That's really how this community has felt to me for years since I've lived here. I'm so glad to see our neighbors coming out in support," said Jordan Dolfi, neighbor.And it's made the Hendricks family feel right at home."It's a beautiful thing, honestly. It's like one bad apple does not spoil a bunch," Hendricks said.Eyewitness News did reach out to the management company that acts as the HOA and we have not heard back yet.