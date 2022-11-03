Artists celebrate upcoming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' with murals across the country

NEW YORK -- As millions of Marvel fans across the country await the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," three artists in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York had the opportunity to create their own murals in celebration of the upcoming theatrical release. "People want to see images that look like them that are empowered and not alienated," artist Rahmaan Statik says of these murals' importance. "Everyone deserves their own Mount Rushmore, Mount Rushmore style mural," he adds.

Marvel partnered with Lilia "Liliflor" Ramirez, Vince Ballentine, and Rahmann Statik to create artwork inspired by the film. "Wakanda is a place that a lot of people wish they could go to," says Ballentine. "It's a place that if it did exist in real-world terms, I would be on a plane, going there right now," he explains of his excitement in working on this project.

Each artist was hopeful of their mural's ability to connect with the community around it. "I want people to look at it, make them connect to their own culture, whether you are Black or brown," says Ramirez.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres in theaters on November 11. Marvel Studios is a division of Disney, the parent company of ABC Localish.

You can visit the murals at the following locations:

Los Angeles - 4560 Whittier Blvd. (By Lilia "LiliFlor" Ramirez)

New York - 280 Malcolm X Blvd. (By Vincent Ballentine)

Chicago - 608 E 61st St. (By Rahmaan Statik)