RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Black Restaurant Week Carolinas is underway across North Carolina and South Carolina.

It runs through Sunday, May 7.

It's an event dedicated to celebrating the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines.

Several black-owned restaurants in the Triangle are participating.

